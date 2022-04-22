Potomac Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. ADMA Biologics makes up approximately 1.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of ADMA Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 37,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $382.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

