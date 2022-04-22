Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

