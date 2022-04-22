Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Pool by 24.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $420.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $401.51 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

