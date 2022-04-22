Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE PIF opened at C$18.54 on Thursday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.82.

Polaris Infrastructure ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,818.18%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

