PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. 2,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,500. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

