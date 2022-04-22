Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.55.
PLYA opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,019,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,118,354.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after buying an additional 1,107,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after buying an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after buying an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
