Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

