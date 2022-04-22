PIXEL Price Tops $0.0019 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $287.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.88 or 0.00804659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00200520 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023406 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

