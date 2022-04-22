Piper Sandler Upgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Overweight

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank First has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $550.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

