Piper Sandler Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $29.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

