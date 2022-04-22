Piper Sandler Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $98.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVNA. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 142,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,970. Carvana has a 12 month low of $79.28 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.