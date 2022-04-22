Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,723 shares of company stock worth $6,210,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after buying an additional 1,117,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,940,000 after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.