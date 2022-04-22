Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $712.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $712.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.52 million to $726.20 million. Pinnacle West Capital posted sales of $696.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 203,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. 4,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,213. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.