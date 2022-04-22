Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

