Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL opened at $396.85 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.35.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

