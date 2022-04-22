Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $592.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $595.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.91. The company has a market cap of $242.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

