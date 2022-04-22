Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $731,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.