Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $691,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,497,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

