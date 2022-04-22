Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $467,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares in the last quarter.
VTIP stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $52.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VTIP)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.