Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $229,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

