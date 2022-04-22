Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

