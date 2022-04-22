Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $184.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

