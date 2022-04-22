Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.