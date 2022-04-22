Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

