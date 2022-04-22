Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $267.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $253.65 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

