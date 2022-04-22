Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $364.44 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.77 and a 200-day moving average of $353.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.44.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

