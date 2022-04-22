Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 384 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $465.65 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

