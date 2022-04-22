Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

