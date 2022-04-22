Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $842,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

