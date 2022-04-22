Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,651 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in DraftKings by 8.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

