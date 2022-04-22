Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 96,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $76.80 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49.

