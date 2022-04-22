Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Axcella Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Axcella Health stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

