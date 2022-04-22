Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

HJEN stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Direxion Hydrogen ETF has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37.

