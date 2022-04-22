PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.44

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.44 and traded as low as $14.80. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 238,707 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

