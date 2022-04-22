Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $309,244.15

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $309,244.15 and $5,282.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002393 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

