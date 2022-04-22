Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $86.48 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

