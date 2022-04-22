Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.15.

Shares of IEX opened at $196.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average is $213.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

