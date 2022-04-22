Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Similarweb by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after buying an additional 789,723 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $5,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. Analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

