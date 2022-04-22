Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

