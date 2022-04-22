Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $818,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Generac by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.70.

GNRC stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.03 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

