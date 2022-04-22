Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 338.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,553 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,309,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS opened at $15.11 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research firms have commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

