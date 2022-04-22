Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 34,349 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in LivePerson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $30,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,441.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $807,191 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

