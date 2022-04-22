Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.74. 112,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,416. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

