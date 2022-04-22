Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 182,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,871. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

