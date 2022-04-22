Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $97.99 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,939. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.64 and a 200-day moving average of $453.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

