Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 60,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,402. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

