Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

