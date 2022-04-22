Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.62. 251,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.43 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

