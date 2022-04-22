Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 6,053 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,511,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,980,000 after acquiring an additional 395,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,691,000 after buying an additional 215,803 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,744,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,226,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,949,000 after buying an additional 193,036 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. 30,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,478. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

