Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.40.

PSX stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

